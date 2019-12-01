KIRCHHEIMER Ernest Werner, 94, died peacefully on November 21, 2019 in Highland Park, IL. The youngest son of Bertha (Thalheimer) and Eugene Kirchheimer, Ernest was born in Heilbronn, Germany. A Holocaust survivor, he moved to Houston, TX when he was 12 and proudly served his adopted country during World War II, receiving the Purple Heart, Bronze Star and the French Legion of Honor for his service. Ernest graduated from Texas A&M University with a bachelor's degree in chemical engineering, later receiving a master's degree in philosophy from the University of Houston. He worked in the petrochemicals industry for his entire career, retiring from Mobil Corporation in 1990. Ernest was preceded in death by his parents; an uncle, Henry Thalheimer; his sister Gretel Etwanik and brother August Kirchheimer; and more recently, by his nephew, James Kirkland, and his beloved wife Carol (nee McNeill). A devoted and loving husband, father, uncle and grandfather, Ernest is survived by his daughter Barbara (Robert Kelsey), nieces Marguerite Kirchheimer and Mary Anne Cramer, nephews John and Jim McNeill, and his cherished grandchildren Jason and Marina Polydoris. A memorial service is scheduled for Sunday, December 8, 2019, 3pm at Donnellan Family Funeral Services, 10045 Skokie Boulevard, Skokie, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to . Funeral Information: www.donnellanfuneral.com
Published in The New York Times on Dec. 1, 2019