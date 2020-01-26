KOVACS--Ernest, MD. We mourn the passing of Ernest Kovacs, MD, at the age of 79. Dr. Kovacs graduated from the State University of New York Upstate Medical University in 1966. He completed his residency in psychiatry at the SUNY Health Science Center in Brooklyn, NY. A board certified specialist in psychiatry, he was a sought after clinician for 52 years. Since 1975, he served as a highly valued teacher and supervisor at The Zucker Hillside Hospital and helped to train hundreds of young psychiatrists. He was a valued friend and terrific colleague who will be sorely missed by the entire Zucker Hillside family. He is survived by his wife, Rhonda, his sons, Lawrence and David, daughter-Jessica Gordon and his grandchildren, to whom we offer our sincerest condolences. John M. Kane, MD Chairman, Department of Psychiatry For the Zucker Hillside Hospital and Northwell Health



