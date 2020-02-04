KOVACS--Ernest. died suddenly, January 13th, a week before his 79th birthday. He was a devoted physician and teacher, an avid pilot, amateur plumber, overly enthusiastic electrician and car mechanic, loving husband, devoted father, proud grandfather and loyal friend. A graduate of Queens College and Upstate Medical School, he completed his Residency training at Albert Einstein College of Medicine. For over five decades he was a valued member on the faculty of Long Island Jewish Hospital where he trained hundreds of young psychiatrists. Ernie loved flying and his annual trips to Oshkosh with his flying buddies. In 2017 the FAA awarded him "The Wright Brothers Master Pilot Award" to commemorate his safe flying record of over 50 years. Predeceased by his brother Alan, he is survived by his wife Rhonda, his sons Lawrence and wife Krista, David and wife Megan, stepdaughter Jessica and husband David, grandchildren Isabel, Sophia, Szeren, Beatrix, Vanessa and Spencer as well as his sister Edith. Wishing him CAVU "Ceiling and visibility unlimited." May his memory be a blessing.



