ERNEST LOEBL

LOEBL--Ernest M., died peacefully on June 19, 2020. Ernest was born in Vienna on July 30, 1923. In 1938 he fled to Israel, which he deeply loved. He obtained a PhD at Columbia and taught at Brooklyn Polytechnic Institute. Suzanne, his wife of 70 years, his daughter Judy, his son-in-law John Gordon, his grandchildren Ana, Naomi and Sean Gordon-Loebl, and his poodle Viva miss him already. Ernest's son David predeceased him.


Published in New York Times on Jun. 28, 2020.
