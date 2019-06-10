ERROL WETANSON (1940 - 2019)
Service Information
Frank E. Campbell The Funeral Chapel
1076 Madison Ave
New York, NY
10028
(212)-288-3500
Service
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
12:00 PM
Frank E. Campbell The Funeral Chapel
1076 Madison Ave
New York, NY 10028
View Map
Obituary
WETANSON--Errol. Born September 13, 1940, passed away peacefully June 6 in Florida with his loving wife, Viviane by his side. Errol and his brother, Herb started Wetson's Hamburger Drive-In chain and continued in the restaurant industry. His personality and charisma will be missed by all. Survived by Viviane Ventura Wetanson, his son, Sean, brother, Herb, sister, Ilene and many loving nieces and nephews. Services Wednesday, June 12 at noon at Campbell Funeral Chapel, 1076 Madison Ave., New York City.
Published in The New York Times on June 10, 2019
