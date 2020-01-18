GOLDMAN--Erwin Robert, ("Pop"). December 28, 1922 - January 16, 2020. Devoted husband of 71 years to Dorothy S. Goldman. Loving father to daughter Amy Goldman (Karl Janowitz), sons Roger Goldman (Fern Portnoy) and Sam Goldman (Kasey Lloyd). Loving Patriarch to Jodi Goldman, Cindi Goldman-Patin, Jenni Ackerman, Lee Leibowitz, Jake Goldman and Ben Goldman. Adoring and adored great- grandfather of Emily and Nate Ackerman, Hannah and Adam Leibowitz, and Max and Leo Siegmeister. Impressive grandfather-in-law to Richard Siegmeister, Carrol Patin, David Ackerman, Melissa Leibowitz, Roni Pelleg, and loving grandfather figure to Jessi Schumacher. Amazing brother to Ricki Marks and the late Louis Goldman. Exceptional uncle to Lydia Strong, Andy Marks, Liz Salston, Mindi Faigen, and Lisa Grayson, and the late Emily Strong. Wonderful friend to Elaine Pachter. The Paterfamilias, whom generations turned to for advice. The keeper of traditions - Candy House, step pictures, and L.B.I. The storyteller. The connector of people and ideas. The man of multidimensions - interests, causes, and careers - who reinvented himself more than once - including going to law school and graduating in his 50's while working full time, and subsequently teaching law! And the spoon guy - who two weeks ago started expanding his antique souvenir spoon business because he wanted to keep busy. He was a WWII Veteran, a Bombardier in the Army, and truly a member of the Greatest Generation. Graveside service at Wellwood Cemetery, 1400 Wellwood Ave., West Babylon, NY, 631-249-2300 on Sunday, January 19th at 12:00pm. Time and place of celebration of life to be announced. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the .
Published in The New York Times on Jan. 18, 2020