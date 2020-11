Or Copy this URL to Share

MACHOL--Erwin, died peacefully on November 5 after a brief illness. He was predeceased by his beloved wife, Betty Machol, and parents, Drs. Gustav and Hanna Machol. He is survived by his devoted stepchildren, Daniel Kurzman and Jayne Kurzman, their children, Jessa Francis, Jay Kurzman, Pamela Rykowski and Tony Rykowski, and long- time aide, Melissa Mggann.





