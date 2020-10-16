BASSUK--Eslyn Diane, a resident of Scarsdale and New York City, passed away peacefully in her home after a long illness on October 15, 2020 surrounded by her family. She was 78 years old. Eslyn was born on April 18th, 1942 in Brooklyn, New York. After college she lived in New York City before moving to Scarsdale where she lived with her husband Richard for almost 50 years. She is survived by her husband Richard, and both her son Matthew, his wife Brooke and granddaughters Sydney and Brynley, and her son Jonathan and his long-term partner Leigh Damkohler and her two children, Joseph and Melanie. Eslyn attended Goucher College and then moved to Boston when Richard began Harvard Law School. In Boston, she also attended Boston College, and after graduating went on to receive her Master's Degree from Wheelock College. Family was the center of her universe. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother, as well as a caring, loyal and beloved friend who felt great joy in sharing experiences with her family and friends. Eslyn was an avid bridge player, and shortly after beginning her bridge career, she became a Life Master. She loved travel, and with Richard visited many countries around the globe. She enjoyed reading, snorkeling in far off and exotic places, and playing golf. With a good friend, she co-founded a successful art studio specializing in high end collectors glass and ceramic pieces. She was very active with Richard in Jewish organizations, especially the American Israel Public Affairs Committee. She lived an incredibly full life, and recently said that everything on her bucket list had been completed. She was unconditionally loved by her family and friends, and left this world serenely and at total peace. In lieu of flowers, the Bassuk family suggests making donations to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation www.jdrf.org
in honor and memory of Eslyn Bassuk.