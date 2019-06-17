|
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
L.A. Muhleisen & Son Funeral Home
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Jerome Catholic Church
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Jerome Catholic Church
RAMOS--Esperanza Muniz, passed away surrounded by her loved ones on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at the age of 76. She was a native of Ponce, Puerto Rico and moved to the epicenter of the Puerto Rican diaspora, the Bronx, New York, in 1963, where she lived for over 15 years and met her husband of 53 years, Angel. She received her B.A. in Education from Long Island University in 1969. In 1974, she moved to New Orleans, LA, where she obtained a Masters in Education from Tulane University. A lifelong learner with a passion for teaching, her career as a teacher began at P.S. 51 in the Bronx, New York. A pioneer in English as a Second Language Bilingual Education, she taught in the Jefferson Parish Public School System in Louisiana for 30 years, at Roosevelt Middle School, Bonnabel High School, but mostly at J.C. Ellis Elementary, before retiring in 2006. Extraordinary daughter, sister, wife, mother, aunt, grandmother; exemplary in her vocation as a teacher, in school and in life. A person of unquestionable faith, impeccable integrity and character. A pillar of strength and wisdom. She lived a life of joy, service and humility. She left an indelible mark on every life she touched. For over three decades, she had a profound and lasting impact on countless members of the Spanish-speaking immigrant community by volunteer teaching preparatory classes for the U.S. citizenship test and interview. In that regard, she also served as a volunteer translator and interpreter before the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services. Among the various honors she has received over her lifetime, she was awarded by the Archdiocese of New Orleans the Order of St. Louis the IX Medallion, an honor bestowed to those who have devoted themselves to the work of the Catholic Church. Beloved wife of Angel Agusto Ramos. Loving mother of Selma Rita Ramos English (Reginald James English) and Pilar Suyapa Ramos (Kaihan Pascal Krippendorff). Cherished grandmother of Andres Ernesto Acosta, Sofia Helena English, Lucas Somar Krippendorff, Kaira Maya Krippendorff and Makar Santos Krippendorff. Devoted daughter of the late Juana Perez Arroyo and Antonio Muniz Figueroa. Exemplary sister of Antonio Muniz Perez, Juanita Muniz Perez (Vda. de Ramos), Jorge Muniz Perez, Edwin Muniz Perez, Marta Ivette Muniz Perez and Milagros Muniz Perez. Also survived by aunts, uncles, six very close siblings- in-law, dozens of nieces and nephews, and several godchildren. Visitation at L.A. Muhleisen & Son Funeral Home, on Monday, June 17, 2019 from 6:00pm to 9:00pm and on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at St. Jerome Catholic Church, from 9:00am to 11:00 am followed by a Funeral Mass at 11:00am, Kenner, LA. Interment in St. Patrick Cemetery No. 3, New Orleans. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made on her behalf to St. Jerome Catholic Church in Kenner, LA, or to Stand Up To Cancer at: https://secure.eifoundation.o rg/site/SPageServer?pagename=su2c_donate.
Published in The New York Times on June 17, 2019
