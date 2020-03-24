ADEN--Estelle Steinberg, of Gainesville, FL, passed away on March 21, 2020 at Haven Hospice in Gainesville. Estelle was born in Brooklyn, NY in 1925. Estelle was a graduate of Brooklyn College Class of 1947 and Adelphi University - Masters in Theatre. She was Adjunct Professor of Speech and Drama at Hofstra University, NY until her retirement. Estelle is survived by her two daughters, Vicki Santello of Gainesville, FL and Amy Judith Patten of Providence, RI as well as her son-in-law, Nick Patten also of Providence, RI. She was preceded in death by her siblings. Memorials may be made to the Alpha Psi Omega Estelle Aden Scholarship Fund established for her at Hofstra University. Please visit her memorial page at www.williamsthomasfuneral home.com.
Published in The New York Times on Mar. 24, 2020