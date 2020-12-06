1/
ESTELLE KALIN
KALIN--Estelle, (nee Charap), on December 2, 2020 in her 102nd year. Born on March 4, 1919 to Anna and Herman Charap, the youngest of five siblings. Beloved wife of the late Sam. Adored mother of her late daughter Rita and her surviving son Alan and Charlene (daughter-in-law). A graduate of Hunter College, a homemaker, teacher and bookkeeper. She worked in Manhattan until the age of 82. She was a care giver to both her mother and her daughter. She will be remembered as a sweet, smart, and strong lady.


Published in New York Times on Dec. 6, 2020.
