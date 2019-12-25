KELLNER--Estelle Rosenzweig, on Monday, December 23, surrounded by loved ones. Beloved and adoring wife of Bob, missed and mourned these nearly 20 years. Devoted mother of Nancy (husband Chris) and Andrew (wife Samantha). Adoring and adored grandmother of Sophie and Raphael. A cherished baby sister, the youngest of six and the last to leave her generation. Darling Aunt Stelly to her many nieces and nephews and their families, never forgetting a birthday, anniversary or holiday. Extraordinary and valued teacher, colleague, reader, writer. Generous, funny, witty and wry. Beloved by students and their families. May you rest in peace, knowing your memory will always be a blessing and your life an example of love and goodness to the countless lives you've touched. We will miss you forever and honor you each day forward. Services, Thursday, 10am at "The Riverside" 76th Street and Amsterdam Avenue.



