KESTENBAUM--Estelle Greenwald. July 26, 1928 - April 9, 2020, died of COVID-19. A profoundly gracious, kind, self-effacing woman, beloved wife of the late Alfred, mother of Nancy (David Klafter), Janis, and Ken (Megan Behringer), sister of the late Doris Schwartzman and Arthur Greenwald, devoted grandmother of Rebecca and Ben Klafter and Connor and Katlyn Kestenbaum, dear aunt, esteemed colleague, and cherished friend to scores. Raised in Hagerstown, MD by Maxwell and Honey Greenwald, she was a graduate of Duke University at 20, later moving to Baltimore then New York City for jobs in publishing and broadcasting. Estelle married Al Kestenbaum, raising a family in New York City and Leonia, NJ. For decades, she was secretary to Judge Edwin Stern of the New Jersey Appellate Division, retiring at 80. Donations may be made to the Estelle G. Kestenbaum Award (in neurodegenerative research) at Rockefeller University, www.rockfeller.edu
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 12, 2020