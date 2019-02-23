WISHINSKY--Estelle, on February 21, 2019 at 96 years. Beloved wife of the late Irving Wishinsky. Devoted mother of Howard Wishinsky and Marcia Berman. Special mother-in-law of Dennis Berman. Adored grandmother of Cindy, Andy and Elyse Berman. Caring sister of Seymour Price and the late Sherman Price. Her devotion to our family will be remembered forever. Funeral Service at Riverside Chapel, 180 W. 76th St., Sunday at 9:30am.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ESTELLE WISHINSKY.
Published in The New York Times on Feb. 23, 2019