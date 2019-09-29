Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

AMSTERDAM--Esther. We celebrate the life of Esther Amsterdam who passed away peacefully on September 20, surrounded by her loving family. She was 101 years old. A consummate New Yorker, she married Gary Amsterdam in 1939. Together, they signed affidavits and sponsored Jews fleeing the Nazi threat. After the war, they brought over survivors. Widowed at age 48, Esther took over her husband's printing company. Though she started with no previous experience in business, after two years she became the first woman elected to the board of the Printing Industries of New York. She offered after-school employment to Stuyvesant High School students, and along with references, provided suits for their job and college interviews. Esther loved her family above all. She was a voracious reader, especially enjoyed Jane Austin, Brasenose College, river rafting, bridge, and travel. She is survived by her daughter, Sharon Amsterdam Koplin, her son-in-law Cary Koplin, grandson Justin Koplin, his wife Allyson Hentel Koplin and their children, Daniela, Emily and Mirabel Koplin, and grandson Bryan Koplin, his wife, Amy Koplin and their children, Leo and Toby Koplin. Cherished by her family, we will miss her compassionate nature, warm smile, and gentle humor.



