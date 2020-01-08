KLORES--Esther. December 31, 1930 - January 6, 2020. Brooklyn-bred mother and "Bubbe" who fought her way out of the Depression era foster care system to learn how to love with little, if any, training. Surrounded by sons Dan (Abbe) and Bruce (Irene), nephew Michael, niece Bonnie, and grandchildren Jake, Sam, Luke, Molly and Steven. Youngest of five children. Wife of 65 years to US Navy combat veteran Al, who she hopes either to see or avoid while trying to Rest In Peace. A mother at 16, lifelong Democrat and believer in and fighter for the underdog. In her honor, donations to the New Renaissance Basketball Association, 261 Fifth Avenue, New York City.
Published in The New York Times on Jan. 8, 2020