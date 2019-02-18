LUX--Esther. It is with sadness we note the passing of Esther Lux, devoted wife of Michael Seymour Lux, mother of Marshall, Hal and Joe, mother-in-law of Karen, and grandmother of Matthew, Sarah and Michael. Funeral is at The Plaza Jewish Community Chapel, 630 Amsterdam Avenue (91st) at 9:45am Monday, February 18.
Published in The New York Times on Feb. 18, 2019