BORG--Ethel Winifred "Wini". December 10, 1925 - March 29, 2019. Mother, Grandmother, and Artist. A striking renaissance beauty of intellect and elegance passed peacefully at her home in Boca Raton, FL, serene with her family. An only child born into a large tight-knit family of eleven aunts and uncles and numerous cousins, raised in the Bronx and the Upper West Side of Manhattan, a special product of New York City in the 1920s, 30s, 40s. She was very artistic from an early age. After attending Julia Richman High School and Traphagen School of Design and Fashion, she was hired at age nineteen by Charles Revson to work for Revlon cosmetics. She built a life of substance and richness, raising her six children in North White Plains and Scarsdale, she was our loving and supportive advocate and adviser. She exemplified independence, integrity and moxie! For over sixty years, she created Avant Garde artwork in her own iconic, authentic style: bold, brave, personal, daring, magnificent! Her work was displayed in galleries from New York to the Hamptons, in private collections throughout the United States and in museums in Israel. She was a founding supporter of the New Museum in lower Manhattan. Her exquisite sense of style, color and flair was evident in her wardrobe, homes, art studios and entertaining. A legend, she made a deep impression on all who met her. She is survived by her loving children: Christina (Sid), Lisa, Kiri (Brian), Dean (Lisa), and her cherished grandchildren who she adored: Brent, Cole, Devin, Edward, Lane, Matthew, Molly and Inez. She is now en-route to a blissful reunion with her two strong sons: Eric (died 1958), and Neil (died 2007) who predeceased her. The wisdom, strength, fierce independence and "joie de vivre" our matriarch instilled in us will continue forward as her legacy. She will be laid to rest alongside four generations of our family who have preceded her in a private service at Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Hawthorne, NY. Shiva will be held at The Gramercy Park Hotel, 2 Lexington Ave., (at 21st St.) Manhattan on Tuesday, April 2nd, 5pm-9pm.



