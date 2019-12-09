DORIAN--Ethel Alice nee Chamourian, age 94, passed away of natural causes on December 6, 2019. She was the cherished and adoring wife of Edward and beloved mom of their sons, Edward and Gregory, their daughter Donna, grandmother to Nicholas and Kenneth, and mother-in-law to Andrea. She followed and supported her husband always, moving with him with infant children to the Middle East as a young wife to working alongside him in the family company, Dorian Drake International. A longtime resident of Westchester County, she and her husband were founding members of St. Gregory the Enlightener Armenian Church in White Plains, New York, where services will be held for her this Thursday. Her last words marked a life of humility and gratitude: thank you, thank you, thank you. Sister-in-law and aunt to many loved ones, she will be missed by all who knew her.



