EISENBERG--Ethel. Ethel Eisenberg (Winarsky) 1923-2020 passed away peacefully at her home in Manhattan on Wednesday. Longtime resident of Scarsdale, N.Y., and married to the love of her life, the late Barney Eisenberg, of blessed memory. They shared a 32- year journey filled with laughter and devotion. Ethel had a long career as a Medical Librarian; her last position at St. Vincent's Hospital in Harrison, N.Y. Ethel will be remembered by those who knew her for her sharp wit, encyclopedic knowledge of film, youthful spirit and her delight in her grandchildren. She will be missed by many, but none more than her loving family. She is survived by her children Emily Eisenberg (Jonathan) and Fiona Eisenberg; her grandchildren, Brooks, Marlon and Myles. Please consider a donation to one of the following organizations for which Ethel supported. St. Jude's for Children and The Riverside Park Conservancy.





