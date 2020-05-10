ETHEL EISENBERG
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share ETHEL's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
EISENBERG--Ethel. Ethel Eisenberg (Winarsky) 1923-2020 passed away peacefully at her home in Manhattan on Wednesday. Longtime resident of Scarsdale, N.Y., and married to the love of her life, the late Barney Eisenberg, of blessed memory. They shared a 32- year journey filled with laughter and devotion. Ethel had a long career as a Medical Librarian; her last position at St. Vincent's Hospital in Harrison, N.Y. Ethel will be remembered by those who knew her for her sharp wit, encyclopedic knowledge of film, youthful spirit and her delight in her grandchildren. She will be missed by many, but none more than her loving family. She is survived by her children Emily Eisenberg (Jonathan) and Fiona Eisenberg; her grandchildren, Brooks, Marlon and Myles. Please consider a donation to one of the following organizations for which Ethel supported. St. Jude's for Children and The Riverside Park Conservancy.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in New York Times on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved