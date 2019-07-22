LEVITZ--Ethel Bella, passed away July 19, 2019. She had a long life passing away at the age of 96. She was predeceased by her husband of 54 years, Meyer Bernard Levitz. She leaves behind her son, Dr. Robert Levitz, his wife Dr. Ita Levitz and her daughter, Dr. Celia Levitz. She also leaves behind her grandchildren, Emma Rose Levitz, Eric Levitz and Dr. David Levitz. Donations in her name can be made to New York Botanical Gardens, where she was a volunteer in the children's garden.
Published in The New York Times on July 22, 2019