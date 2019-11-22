ETHEL PALEY

PALEY--Ethel. 99, died of natural causes on November 18, 2019. A WAVE in WWII, graduate of Barnard, MSW from Columbia, she was director of FRIA, promoting the wellbeing of seniors in long-term care settings. Ethel was an indefatigable crusader for the elderly. She and her beloved husband Karl Paley, MD, were longtime activists in their Greenwich Village community. She is survived by daughters Claudia and Eliza, son-in-law William Sweeney, granddaughter Roxanne Sweeney. Memorial donations may be made to NY Community Trust or ACLU.
Published in The New York Times on Nov. 22, 2019
