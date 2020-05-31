SCHULTZ--Ethel. The Board of Governors & Members of the Elberon Bathing Club mourn the passing of our longtime Member and dear friend, Ethel Schultz. The Schultz and Rediker families have been cornerstones of our Jersey Shore community for over 100 years. Ethel was beautiful, stylish, loving, caring and charitable. She was a fighter who never, ever gave up. She won many health battles, time after time, over the last 30 years but just couldn't get past this round. It's never a good time to say farewell to a friend and certainly the current world crisis only makes us appreciate the value of life even more and our losing our dear Ethel all the more poignant. We offer our heartfelt and sincere condolences to Harvey and the entire Shultz family. EBC will not be the same without Ethel. She is already sorely missed by all of us who were privileged to call her our friend. Robert Fagenson, President Douglas Schwartz, Secretary





