ETHEL SCHULTZ
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share ETHEL's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SCHULTZ--Ethel. The Board of Governors & Members of the Elberon Bathing Club mourn the passing of our longtime Member and dear friend, Ethel Schultz. The Schultz and Rediker families have been cornerstones of our Jersey Shore community for over 100 years. Ethel was beautiful, stylish, loving, caring and charitable. She was a fighter who never, ever gave up. She won many health battles, time after time, over the last 30 years but just couldn't get past this round. It's never a good time to say farewell to a friend and certainly the current world crisis only makes us appreciate the value of life even more and our losing our dear Ethel all the more poignant. We offer our heartfelt and sincere condolences to Harvey and the entire Shultz family. EBC will not be the same without Ethel. She is already sorely missed by all of us who were privileged to call her our friend. Robert Fagenson, President Douglas Schwartz, Secretary


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in New York Times on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved