GLUCK--Eugen. The American Society for Yad Vashem mourns the passing of founder, Board Member, Benefactor and our dear friend, Eugen Gluck. A Holocaust survivor, Eugen was a philanthropic leader for the Jewish people who dedicated his life to supporting Yad Vashem and Israel. May his children Sidney (Cheryl), Rosie (Mark) and Barbara (Alan), and 12 grandchildren be comforted among the mourners of Zion and Jerusalem. Leonard Wilf, Chair Stanley Stone, Executive Director
Published in The New York Times on Aug. 28, 2019