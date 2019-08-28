GLUCK--Eugen. Park East Synagogue mourns the loss of Eugen Gluck, a giant with the invincible spirit of a Holocaust survivor whose freedom in the United States has enabled him to strengthen the Jewish people through his generous support of Torah Institutions and the State of Israel. Devoted husband of the late Jean, beloved father of our dedicated members Sidney (Cheryl) Gluck, grandfather of Matthew (Shiri) Gluck, and Michael Gluck and to his daughters Rosie (Dr. Mark Friedman), Barbara (Alan Weichselbaum) and their families. May the family be comforted among the mourners of Zion and Jerusalem. Rabbi Arthur Schneier Herman Hochberg, President
Published in The New York Times on Aug. 28, 2019