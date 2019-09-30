ALEINIKOFF--Eugene N., died peacefully on September 27. He was 98. He was a graduate of City College of New York and Columbia Law School. He served in the U.S. Army Signal Corps during World War II, helped break Japanese codes, and was among the first GIs to enter Japan. After the War, he worked on the Marshall Plan. He devoted most of his professional life to public broadcasting, as counsel for the Public Broadcasting Service, National Public Radio, the Corporation for Public Broadcasting and WNET. His clients included Julia Child, Mr. Rogers and Sesame Street. He also provided legal guidance to off-Broadway theatre and dance. He was an expert, and taught law classes, on copyright law. He is survived by his wife, Ann Hutchinson Gordon, and five children, Joseph Bernheim (Ruth), Catherine Gwin, John (Debra), Tom (Rachel Cohen) and Nancy Silber (Norman), eight grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. He was married to Elizabeth Wise Aleinikoff from 1949 until her death in 1991. A native of New York City, he made the rolling farmland of Columbia County his home in his later years.
Published in The New York Times on Sept. 30, 2019