FEIGELSON--Eugene B. Dr. Eugene Feigelson, leader in the New York medical community, died at home in Orient Point, June 28. Born 1930 in Creel Town, Alabama, son of Latvian Jewish immigrants Beila and Philip, Eugene and twin brother Charlie left to study medicine, settling in New York City in the 1950s. After serving as Chief of Psychiatry at St. Luke's-Roosevelt, he served at Downstate Medical Center as Chair of Psychiatry, Interim President and Dean of College of Medicine. He loved tennis, golf, sailing, sweets, opera and Israel. Beloved husband and father, he leaves wife Linda, children Elizabeth (Bennett), Jonathan (Annette), Michael (Melania), grandchildren Matthew, David, Maya, Nicholas, Mila, and dog Louie. May his memory be a blessing.





