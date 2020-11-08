GITIN--Eugene L. Eugene L. Gitin, MD, FACEP, FACP, an extraordinary person, died on November 1, 2020. Gene will be remembered for his love, loyalty and generosity to his family and all who knew him. His intelligence, sense of humor and philanthropic work made him memorable. Gene attended Stuyvesant High School, Hobart College, Downstate Medical School, and graduated Summa Cum Laude. He completed his residency at Albert Einstein College of Medicine and University of Miami Jackson Memorial. He served for two years in the Navy at Camp Lejeune, NC. He was a member of AOA, an honor medical society, was a Fellow in Emergency Medicine, and the American College of Physicians. He was one of the founders of (EMG) Emergency Medical Group, and later merged his company with (EMSA), Emergency Medical Services Associates, and then took his company public as InPhyNet. In medical school he met the love of his life Gail they were inseparable. His medical career was cut short after a severe car accident and retired from medicine at 47. He moved to Fisher Island, FL and helped co-found the Fisher Island Philanthropic Fund, of which became his life's work. With the help of his great friend and the generosity from the Island residents he raised millions of dollars for children's charities. Gene and Gail lead an exciting life of adventure until it became obvious that something was happening to Gene. Gene was diagnosed with Parkinsons and fought it to the end. He leaves behind his adored wife Gail of 52 years. His loving son Andrew, wife Tammi, grandchildren Brody, Seth and Taylor, his devoted son and daughter-in-law David and Pen, grandchildren Lily and Jace, and brother Mitchell. They never left his side. Donations in his honor can be made to The Davis Phinney Foundation that helps people live well with Parkinson's.





