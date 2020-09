Or Copy this URL to Share

GOLDENBERG--Eugene. July 10, 1936-September 12, 2020. Beloved husband for 59 years of Hannah. Devoted father of Brynn Peltz (Jay) and Toni Bernstein (Arthur). Adoring grandfather of Stephanie, Harrison, Remi, Ethan and Luke. Forever in our hearts, we will miss his big booming voice and personality.





