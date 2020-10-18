1/1
EUGENE JONES
JONES--Eugene S. August 1, 1925 - October 2, 2020. Eugene S. Jones was born in the District of Columbia in 1925. He was a decorated war time correspondent and a Pulitzer Prize nominated photojournalist. Gene was wounded multiple times in active combat as a United States Marine and was awarded five Purple Hearts. His career as a foreign correspondent spanned over forty years during which time he traveled the globe chronicling history making events alongside his wife, Natalie R. Jones, becoming American television's first overseas film team. Gene was a pioneer of modern reality TV programming and was a multi- award winning television producer and director. His credits include Oscar nominated documentary The Wild and the Brave, Senior Field Producer of NBC's WIDE WIDE WORLD and Unit Producer of the TODAY show program among many others. Gene is the last surviving of the famous Jones twins who covered the White House during administrations that included JFK, Johnson and Nixon. Gene died peacefully at 95 in his home in Los Angeles, California. He was predeceased by his beloved wife, Natalie, in 2014.


Published in New York Times on Oct. 18, 2020.
