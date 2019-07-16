WARSAW--Eugene (Gene), passed away peacefully the morning of July 14, 2019 at the age of 91. He was a loving husband, father of three, and Papa to four grandchildren. He spent over 50 years as a titan in the fashion industry and touched many lives along the way. He was an avid golfer, opera lover, and had a passion for fine watches. He was funny, kind, and extremely generous to his family and friends. He joins his mother, Sarah, father, Carl and brother, Bob. He is survived by his wife, Marianne, sister, Jane, and children, Carla, Carl, and Christine as well as four grandchildren.



