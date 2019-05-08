Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eugenia Earle Faison. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

1922 - 2019

Eugenia Earle Faison, an American harpsichordist, artist-scholar of Baroque music, and esteemed teacher, died February 26, 2019 in Arlington, VA after a brief illness. She was born in Birmingham, AL in 1922, the sixth child of Rosa Munger Earle and Paul Hamilton Earle. Her early childhood years were spent on Cotton Avenue in Birmingham in the neighborhood surrounding Arlington, the home of her maternal grandparents, Robert Sylvester Munger and Mary Collett Munger. Eugenia felt that her early interest in the piano came from growing up in a home filled with music. Her mother Rosa was a pianist and a devoted concert-goer, who welcomed visiting performers to the Earle home for after-concert musical evenings. Eugenia attended Barnard College and graduated from Birmingham-Southern College. Immediately after graduation, Eugenia left Birmingham for New York City to continue studying piano. From that time on, New York was her true home. Eugenia began her study of the harpsichord and early music in Vienna in 1952. Upon returning to New York, she embarked on a performing and teaching career in harpsichord and piano, including both solo performances and as a member of groups and orchestras, including the New York Baroque Ensemble and the New York City Opera.

Eugenia was a lecturer in theory, harpsichord, and piano pedagogy in the School of Sacred Music of Union Theological Seminary from 1965 to 1973, when the school moved to Yale.

Beginning in 1980, she taught harpsichord and counterpoint for over 25 years at Teachers College, Columbia University, where she obtained her doctorate in music theory.

In 1969, Eugenia and Dr. Jere Faison, a physician, were married. They enjoyed their years of New York life in Jere's home and roof garden in the Village and in her studio apartment with piano and harpsichord on West 84th. Summers, they traveled to their rustic camp in Vermont. Jere and Eugenia kept up with both their families by frequent visits around the United States for weddings, births, and reunions.

Eugenia was an enthusiastic and adventurous traveler. As a young woman she hiked in the Pyrenees, the Alps and the Dolomites. Later treasured adventures included a visit to Nebraska to see the migration of the Sandhill Cranes; touring Europe to see, hear, and play the instruments Bach had known; and traveling to Egypt in 2004 and to China and Tibet in 2005 in her eighties.

Eugenia, known to friends and family as Genie, was preceded in death by her beloved husband Jere; sisters Mary Collett Earle Black, Rosa Earle Partlow, and Katherine Earle Fulenwider; and brothers, Paul Hamilton Earle, Jr. and Samuel Lowndes Earle.

She is survived by loving nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews, with whom she maintained close and sustaining relationships her whole life. Genie's independence, her devotion to family, and her delightful sense of humor inspired admiration and love in her friends and relatives. Family and friends will honor Eugenia later in the summer at a private service.

