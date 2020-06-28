EUGENIA MONACELLI

MONACELLI--Eugenia. Eugenia Hyman Monacelli, a concert pianist whose playing was praised by Vladimir Horowitz, died Tuesday, June 16. She was born in New York City in 1936 and studied with Nadia Reisenberg from age six through graduating from Mannes College of Music. She played with the New York Philharmonic at age 11, was awarded a Fulbright Scholarship to study with Alfred Cortot and in Rome with Carlo Zecchi at the Accademia di Santa Cecilia, where she met her future husband pianist and publisher Gianfranco Monacelli. She won first prize at the Geneva, the Viotti and Chopin International competitions, concertized widely and performed as soloist with major orchestras worldwide. She frequently performed with her sister, violinist Almita Vamos. Mrs. Monacelli taught at Mannes and Queens College. She also co-founded the Weathersfield Music Festival, to provide a nurturing environment for musicians to practice and perform. She was the daughter of Rose and Samuel Hyman, Russian Jewish refugees who fought for unions and civil rights. Though they were not musicians, their three daughters all had accomplished musical careers. Eugenia's greatest joy was her family. She is survived by her husband Gianfranco, three children Nurit, Fausto and Alex, sister Almita Vamos, four granddaughters and many beloved in-laws, nieces and nephews.





