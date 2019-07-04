SHIAH--Eugenia, Age 100, passed peacefully at home in Manhattan on June 30, 2019. She was married to the late Chyn Duog Shiah, who died in 1981. She is survived by her daughters, Elizabeth Shiah and Vivien Shiah, and her son and daughter-in-law, Thomas and Patricia Shiah. She is also survived by eight grandchildren and eleven great-grand- children. Memorial services will be held on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at 11:00 am at The Frank E. Campbell Funeral Chapel, 1076 Madison Ave. Visitation will occur the preceding evening, Wednesday, July 10 at The Frank E. Campbell Funeral Chapel, 1076 Madison Ave. between 5-7pm. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to charities of your choosing, with a preference for the .



