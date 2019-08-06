Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eugenio Chang-Rodriguez. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

1924 - 2019



Eugenio Chang-Rodríguez, Professor Emeritus of Queens College and the Graduate Center of the City University of New York, died on August 4 after a brief bout with cancer. He taught previously at the University of Pennsylvania. Known for his long academic career and interdisciplinary interests, he was the author of numerous studies and books published in the United States and in Peru.

Eugenio Chang-Rodríguez was born in Trujillo, Peru, on November 15, 1924 to Enrique Chang and Peregrina Rodríguez. He received undergraduate degrees from the Universidad Nacional Mayor de San Marcos and William Penn College. He continued his studies at the University of Arizona and the University of Washington from where he earned his Ph.D. in 1955.

Dr. Chang-Rodríguez's interests were far-ranging and resulted in some forty books of which he was the author, co-author or editor. His focus was on the intellectual history of Peru as well as on linguistics. These publications were recognized and appreciated by the academic and intellectual community all over the world. He was the recipient of six honorary degrees, the Medalla de Honor del Congreso del Perú (The Medal of Honor of the Congress of Peru), and the Orden al Mérito del Gobierno Peruano (The Order of Merit of the Peruvian Government). He was a founding member of the Academia Norteamericana de la Lengua (The North American Academy of Language), a member of the Academia Peruana de la Lengua (The Peruvian Academy of Language) and other affiliates of the Spanish Royal Academy of the Language. As part of his academic career, Dr. Chang-Rodríguez taught as visiting professor at major universities, delivered lectures in the United States and abroad, participated in national and international conferences, and served as Chair of the Seminar on Latin America at Columbia University.

Among his best-known books is Latinoamérica: su civilización y su cultura (Latin America: Its Civilization and Culture), translated into Chinese and Korean, and used as a textbook all over the world. Starting with the 1957 publication of La literatura política de González Prada, Mariátegui y Haya de la Torre, there has been a steady stream of books, the most recent being Víctor Raúl Haya de la Torre: bellas artes, historia e ideología (2018). In addition to his writings, teaching, and publications, Dr. Chang-Rodríguez was active in professional societies, served as Ministro Consejero of the Embassy of Peru in Washington D.C., and representative to the United Nations of the International League for Human Rights.

Dr. Chang-Rodríguez is survived by his wife Raquel Chang-Rodríguez, Distinguished Professor at City College and the Graduate Center of the City University of New York, as well as a sister and numerous nieces and nephews in Peru.

