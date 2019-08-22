BROWN--Eunice, nee Markowitz, died peacefully at her home in Boca Raton, FL on August 20, 2019, age 98. She was predeceased by her beloved parents Anna, Z''L, and Morris Markowitz, Z''L, and beloved husband of 62 years, Maurice Brown, Z''L. She is survived by her loving and devoted children Howard (Nancy) Brown and Andrea (Harvey) Berlent. She was the adored and cherished "Bubby" of Michele, Michael (Elizabeth), Rachel (Robert), Jason (Lauren), Steven, and Jeffrey. She was the treasured and admired great- grandmother "Bubby" of Amanda (Max), Melissa, Riley, Remy, Matthew, Sage, Caroline, Charles, Brayden, Tyler, Dylan and Cole. She was the matriarch of our family whose love and devotion will be her legacy for all eternity. Services on Thursday, August 22nd at 11am at Temple Emanu-El, 180 Piermont Road, Closter, NJ.



