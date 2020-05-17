deSOUZA--Eunice Camargo Age 97. Eunice started the next phase of her eternal life with her Lord Jesus Christ on April 18, 2020. Although born in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Eunice loved her adopted Manhattan since moving to New York City in 1957. Eunice was a beloved member of Fifth Avenue Presbyterian Church, and was active with the NYC Christian community: Metro Baptist, Times Square & Calvary Baptist Churches to name three. Eunice cared for and was a ready encourager of her family and her friends who miss her "force of nature" energy. Eunice retired from Federation of Protestant Welfare Agencies in 1987, and her work exemplified her strong faith and dedication to Christian service. Earlier, Eunice was a teacher and a memorable spokeswoman for Brazilian culture. A celebration of Eunice's life will be held when possible at the chapel of FAPC in Manhattan.





