Guest Book View Sign Service Information Ponte Vedra Valley Funeral Home 4750 Palm Valley Road Ponte Vedra Beach , FL 32082 (904)-285-1130 Memorial service 2:00 PM St. Mary's By-The-Sea Agawam Avenue Old Saybrook , CT View Map Send Flowers Obituary

TENNEY--Eunice Edwards. Eunice Edwards Tenney, passed peacefully at her home in Ponte Vedra Beach, FL on April 30, 2019, just days before what would have been the celebration of her "100th" birthday on May 10. She was born and raised in Greenwich, CT, and was one of 12 children of Susan Willets Carle and Duncan Edwards. Prior to her residency in Ponte Vedra Beach, she resided for over 40 years in Newburgh, New York, and until her passing, her beloved "Fenwick" CT summer home. She was a graduate of Greenwich Academy and Skidmore College. "Euny" was an extraordinary wife of over 70 years to Charles Thomas (Tom) Tenney who predeceased her. She leaves behind her five children - Susan Noble (Howard), Vicki Graboys (Tom, deceased) Scott Tenney (Patricia), Tim Tenney (Carolyn) and Duncan Tenney (Virginia); nine grandchildren and ten great- grandchildren. "Grandy's" life was always about her family, her communities and supporting her husband with his Pepsi Cola business. The guiding principles in her life were instilled by her early Quaker upbringing. Her parent's faith believed in the education of the whole person, intellectual, physical, spiritual and moral. As a result, she was encouraged as were all her siblings, to skate on their brook that was dammed to form a rink, run a mile every day on the cinder track which surrounded a football field, also equipped as a baseball diamond, a sandpit for high and broad jumping, and a backstop for practicing tennis when their grass court was unusable. A basketball net was in constant use as was a large sandbox with a complete swing set, rings, bars, and ladders for the younger children. Euny will be remembered for her athletic ability and her love of sports, beginning with her star performances in field hockey. The Greenwich Golf Club course abutted the family's eight acres, and this was the start of her love affair with golf. Five Ladies Golf Championships at the Powelton Club in Newburgh coincided with Ladies Tennis Trophies everywhere she went. She was a relentless athlete, so proficient in ice hockey and skiing that all five of her children followed in her footsteps. Despite her efforts to teach her husband these skills, he remained in the goalie's net. Euny was an early supporter and volunteer of Planned Parenthood, and as part of the Community Service program of Newburgh, NY, Euny drove developmentally challenged adults in the family's station wagon, often accompanied by her children. She went on to volunteer at St. Luke's Hospital, becoming a board member of The Women's Auxiliary, and an active member of the Orange and Duchess County Garden Club (part of the Garden Club of America). As a member of The Friends of Hill Hold and Brick House of Orange County, she helped preserve the legacy of her friend Amy Bull Crist's efforts to educate the Orange County residents of their local rich heritage. Upon moving to Florida, Euny became a volunteer in the reading program in the local public-school system where every week she read to the elementary students. She was an energetic and voracious reader which covered a multitude of historical and fictional books always sharing her choices with thoughts on content, length, and relevancy. She was always sketching, punctuating her exceptional and prolific letter writing with her drawings. Her words to all her friends and family had a way of making all feel that they were the most special and the most beloved of all. Euny was blessed with good health, an optimistic nature, an inquiring mind and valued living an honest and mindful life. She was a most gracious, kind, loving, inclusive, supportive and enthusiastic mother, grandmother, great- grandmother, wife, and friend to all those she leaves behind. Her family will always be grateful for the loving care she received from her devoted caregivers for over seven years - Rebecca Ojie and Celestine Omu. In lieu of flowers, donations in her name can be made to: Fenwick Improvement Fund (FIF), Attn: Cindy Patterson, 5 Nibang Avenue, Fenwick, Old Saybrook, CT 06475. A memorial service will be held in Fenwick on Tuesday, July 2nd, 2019, at St. Mary's By- The-Sea - Agawam Ave., Old Saybrook, CT at 2pm. Please sign the online guestbook:



TENNEY--Eunice Edwards. Eunice Edwards Tenney, passed peacefully at her home in Ponte Vedra Beach, FL on April 30, 2019, just days before what would have been the celebration of her "100th" birthday on May 10. She was born and raised in Greenwich, CT, and was one of 12 children of Susan Willets Carle and Duncan Edwards. Prior to her residency in Ponte Vedra Beach, she resided for over 40 years in Newburgh, New York, and until her passing, her beloved "Fenwick" CT summer home. She was a graduate of Greenwich Academy and Skidmore College. "Euny" was an extraordinary wife of over 70 years to Charles Thomas (Tom) Tenney who predeceased her. She leaves behind her five children - Susan Noble (Howard), Vicki Graboys (Tom, deceased) Scott Tenney (Patricia), Tim Tenney (Carolyn) and Duncan Tenney (Virginia); nine grandchildren and ten great- grandchildren. "Grandy's" life was always about her family, her communities and supporting her husband with his Pepsi Cola business. The guiding principles in her life were instilled by her early Quaker upbringing. Her parent's faith believed in the education of the whole person, intellectual, physical, spiritual and moral. As a result, she was encouraged as were all her siblings, to skate on their brook that was dammed to form a rink, run a mile every day on the cinder track which surrounded a football field, also equipped as a baseball diamond, a sandpit for high and broad jumping, and a backstop for practicing tennis when their grass court was unusable. A basketball net was in constant use as was a large sandbox with a complete swing set, rings, bars, and ladders for the younger children. Euny will be remembered for her athletic ability and her love of sports, beginning with her star performances in field hockey. The Greenwich Golf Club course abutted the family's eight acres, and this was the start of her love affair with golf. Five Ladies Golf Championships at the Powelton Club in Newburgh coincided with Ladies Tennis Trophies everywhere she went. She was a relentless athlete, so proficient in ice hockey and skiing that all five of her children followed in her footsteps. Despite her efforts to teach her husband these skills, he remained in the goalie's net. Euny was an early supporter and volunteer of Planned Parenthood, and as part of the Community Service program of Newburgh, NY, Euny drove developmentally challenged adults in the family's station wagon, often accompanied by her children. She went on to volunteer at St. Luke's Hospital, becoming a board member of The Women's Auxiliary, and an active member of the Orange and Duchess County Garden Club (part of the Garden Club of America). As a member of The Friends of Hill Hold and Brick House of Orange County, she helped preserve the legacy of her friend Amy Bull Crist's efforts to educate the Orange County residents of their local rich heritage. Upon moving to Florida, Euny became a volunteer in the reading program in the local public-school system where every week she read to the elementary students. She was an energetic and voracious reader which covered a multitude of historical and fictional books always sharing her choices with thoughts on content, length, and relevancy. She was always sketching, punctuating her exceptional and prolific letter writing with her drawings. Her words to all her friends and family had a way of making all feel that they were the most special and the most beloved of all. Euny was blessed with good health, an optimistic nature, an inquiring mind and valued living an honest and mindful life. She was a most gracious, kind, loving, inclusive, supportive and enthusiastic mother, grandmother, great- grandmother, wife, and friend to all those she leaves behind. Her family will always be grateful for the loving care she received from her devoted caregivers for over seven years - Rebecca Ojie and Celestine Omu. In lieu of flowers, donations in her name can be made to: Fenwick Improvement Fund (FIF), Attn: Cindy Patterson, 5 Nibang Avenue, Fenwick, Old Saybrook, CT 06475. A memorial service will be held in Fenwick on Tuesday, July 2nd, 2019, at St. Mary's By- The-Sea - Agawam Ave., Old Saybrook, CT at 2pm. Please sign the online guestbook: www.pontevedravalley.com Published in The New York Times on May 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for New York Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close