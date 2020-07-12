EVA FLEISCHNER

FLEISCHNER--Dr. Eva (July 7, 1925 -- July 6, 2020) was born in Vienna, Austria. She moved to England in 1938 and to the U.S.A. in 1943. After attending Radcliffe College, Eva worked for three years at Houghton Mifflin and then served as one of the first Fulbright Scholars in Paris in 1949-1950. After returning to the United States, Eva joined the recently founded Grail, an international movement of Catholic lay women. While in the Grail, she obtained an M.S. in Liturgical Studies from The University of Notre Dame and a Ph.D. in Religious Studies from Marquette University. Eva's focus over the years has been to awaken her fellow Christians to the riches of the Jewish tradition and the horrors of the Holocaust. She was a member of many organizations including being a delegate to the Second Vatican Council. She taught at Montclair State College and Marquette University, lectured widely and published several books plus numerous articles, papers and commentaries. Eva once summed up her work as a teacher, scholar and lecturer of one of "helping Christians to deepen their knowledge of the Jewish experience and tradition with the hope that Jews and Christians can come to a full understanding of what it means to be people of God in the world." Eva is survived by her brother Hans (Leslie) Fleischner, nephews Christopher (Dawn) and David (Julia) and their families, cousin Liz Rosenman and her family, and other cousins.





