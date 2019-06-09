GLASS--Eva Dorothea, 97, of Manhattan, passed away March 26, 2019. She is a holocaust survivor who immigrated to the United States from Germany in 1939. She later attended the University of Vermont, where she met her future husband, Walter, then studying to be a doctor. Eva worked during the war as nurse's aide, and later dedicated herself to raising a family. She was also an avid walker and swimmer and loved to travel. Eva was preceded in death by her husband, Walter and her sister Lilly. She is survived by her sons Michael and Richard, her grandchildren Lisa and David, and her four great-grandchildren. Donations can be made in Eva's name to Temple Beth El in Great Neck, or the Museum of Jewish Heritage in NYC.
Published in The New York Times on June 9, 2019