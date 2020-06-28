EVA WIENER

WIENER--Eva. Eva Michel Wiener, age 92, of New York City and Westport, CT, passed away peacefully at home on June 17, 2020. Eva was born in Hamburg and fled to France during WWII. Educated at La Sorbonne, Eva was fluent in English, German and French, and worked as a translator for the Marshall Plan, the US Air Force in Fontainebleau and EUCOM in Orleans, France. Eva managed the gourmet boutique at The Common Market in Westport with Martha Stewart in 1976. Eva then worked for Bottega Veneta, Pavillon Christofle, Bergdorf Goodman, Henri Bendel and Hermes of Paris. Eva loved to race sailboats at Cedar Point Yacht Club. Preceded in death by her parents and sister, Eva is survived by her three children, Daniel, David and Sara, and their wives, six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. A celebration of Eva's life will be planned in the coming months as safe gatherings allow. Condolences may be sent to David@DWV.com
Published in New York Times on Jun. 28, 2020.