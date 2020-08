Or Copy this URL to Share

PETERSON--Evangeline. On Wednesday, July 22nd, Evangeline Campbell Peterson passed away peacefully at the age of 90 at her home in Oregon. Loved by all those who knew her for her elegance, wisdom, empathy, humor, and kindness, Evangeline is survived by her two sons Ed and Ralph Rugoff, and her three grandsons Nick, Alex, and Lazlo.





