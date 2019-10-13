KLEGER--Eve K. The students, families, alumni, alumni parents, faculty and staff of Village Community School mourn the passing of long-time Head of School Eve K. Kleger, who passed away peacefully and surrounded by family on October 9, 2019. Eve remained strong, brave and graceful as she confronted her battle with cancer. After beginning her career as an English teacher at a public high school, Eve joined Trevor Day School (then known as The Day School) in 1982 and rose to the position of Associate Head of School before being named Head of School at Village Community School in 1996. In more than two decades leading VCS, Eve led the school through a period of tremendous growth -- reshaping the school's footprint, strengthening its curriculum, and emphasizing culture, inclusion and kindness. A life-long advocate for independent schools, Eve was both a sought after independent-school trustee and an icon among independent-school leaders; for many years, she served leadership roles within the New York State Association of Independent Schools among other organizations. A warm, kind spirit and an inspirational leader, Eve left an indelible thumbprint on generations of students. The VCS community joins Eve's beloved family in celebrating a truly remarkable and impactful life.
Published in The New York Times on Oct. 13, 2019