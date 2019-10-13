EVE KLEGER (1946 - 2019)
  • "Rest In Peace, Eve. Heaven has certainly gained one special..."
    - Andrew, Karen & Ava Azoulay
  • "Such terribly sad news about such a wonderful lady. I'm..."
    - Douglas Grigg
Frank E. Campbell The Funeral Chapel
1076 Madison Ave
New York, NY
10028
(212)-288-3500
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
3:00 PM
KLEGER--Eve K. Eve, your wisdom and guidance not only shaped the lives of the children in our community, but those of the adults as well. Your ability to listen quietly and connect with everyone was a gift; your warmth, kindness and grace were unmatched. You are already dearly missed. As Rumi so eloquently wrote, you are "away from me but there is a window open from my heart to yours. From this window, like the moon I keep sending news secretly." Love Denise and Connie
Published in The New York Times on Oct. 13, 2019
