KLEGER--Eve K. Eve, your wisdom and guidance not only shaped the lives of the children in our community, but those of the adults as well. Your ability to listen quietly and connect with everyone was a gift; your warmth, kindness and grace were unmatched. You are already dearly missed. As Rumi so eloquently wrote, you are "away from me but there is a window open from my heart to yours. From this window, like the moon I keep sending news secretly." Love Denise and Connie



