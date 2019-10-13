KLEGER--Eve K. The Dalton family is deeply saddened by the passing of esteemed community member Eve Kleger. Parent of alumni, current grandparent, and former longtime trustee, Eve provided the Dalton Board with invaluable and wise counsel. As Head of School at the Village Community School for more than 20 years, Eve was an exceptional and inspiring mentor, educator and leader. We will miss Eve's warmth, strength and kindness. Our hearts go out to her entire family. Head of School Jim Best
Published in The New York Times on Oct. 13, 2019