KLEGER--Eve Kellogg, age 73, died peacefully at home on Oct. 9, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Daughter of Howard and Alice Kellogg, Eve was the beloved mother of Alison, Mark, and Laura; adored mother-in-law of Scott, Dorsey, and Justin; treasured grandmother of Garrett, Cordelia, Max, Jackson, Brayley, Henry, and Charlie; cherished family of Susan, Jenny, Iam, and Logan; dear companion of Edward Munves Jr.; devoted sister of predeceased brother Howard Kellogg; and beloved wife of 43 years to her predeceased husband David Kleger. Eve's life's work was dedicated to the education of children. She touched thousands of young hearts and minds, as well as the lives of the people with whom she collaborated. A leader in New York City Independent Schools, Eve was Head of School at Village Community School for 23 years, spent more than a decade at Trevor Day School, and served on numerous education boards. Her strength of character, unwavering optimism, loving heart, generous leadership, and warm smile will be sorely missed. A memorial service will be held at Frank Campbell Funeral Chapel, 1076 Madison Ave., on Saturday, October 19 at 3:00pm, reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Eve's name to either Early Steps, 540 E. 76th St., New York City 10021 or to the Eve K. Kleger Endowment for Financial Assistance at Village Community School, 272-278 W. 10th St., New York City 10014.



