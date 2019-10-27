KLEGER--Eve Kellogg. Saint David's School mourns the passing of Trustee Eve Kellogg Kleger, who died on October 9, 2019, at age 73. Eve joined the Board of Saint David's in 2014. An inspiring leader, she brought her expertise and passionate dedication to the education of children to her service at Saint David's, where she chaired the trustee committee for NYSAIS accreditation. Eve earned a B.A. from Wellesley College and an M.A. from Teachers College, Columbia University. For 23 years, she served as the Head of School at Village Community School. Eve also worked for more than a decade at Trevor Day School in several capacities: as an English teacher; Division Director; and Assistant Head of School. Eve was a kind, thoughtful, and generous trustee, committed to the stewardship of Saint David's. We are deeply grateful for her service. The thoughts and prayers of our community remain with Eve's family during this difficult time.



