BAROSIN--Evelyn, 50-year resident of La Grange, NY died November 13, 2020 in Oyster Bay, NY. Beloved wife of the late Joel Barosin. Loving mother of Robert and David. Devoted grandmother of triplet granddaughters. Dedicated to enhancing the community through volunteerism and to improving the lives of seniors. Services are being handled by Dodge-Thomas Funeral Home, Glen Cove, NY. Private service/burial at Mt. Judah, Queens, NY. Shivah with the family of David and his wife, Alissa, November 15, 2020 at 6:00pm via Zoom. Contact family for information. Donations appreciated at: giving@Woods.org
.