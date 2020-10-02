1/
EVELYN FRANKEL
FRANKEL--Evelyn Dawn. Evelyn D. Frankel, 90, recently of Carlsbad, CA, passed away peacefully September 24, 2020. Born October 18, 1929 in High Point, NC, Evelyn will be lovingly remembered by her children, Paul (Laura), and Charlie (Stephanie), grandsons Justin Tapner, Jacob Frankel and Samuel Frankel, her great-granddaughter Riley Tapner. Evelyn and her husband, Bob, made their home in Croton-on-Hudson, NY for 42 years before moving to Carlsbad. Evelyn was a warm, loving, and devoted wife and mother. Blessed with a caring heart and a desire to help others, Evelyn worked as an RN when she was younger at the Roosevelt Institute and continued to volunteer at Phelps Memorial Hospital in Tarrytown, NY after she retired. In 1979 Evelyn received a BS degree in Psychology from Mercy College in Dobbs Ferry, NY. Those who so desire may make memorial donations to Mercy College https://alumni.mercy.edu/support/Mercy


Published in New York Times on Oct. 2, 2020.
