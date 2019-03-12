GOLBERT--Evelyn, on March 10, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Melvin. Devoted mother of Ellen Magdassi, Stan, and the late Steve. Loving grandmother of Dana, Talia and Noa. Devoted great-grandmother of Eyal, Ori, Maayan, Tomer, Guy and Yael. Services Thursday, March 14, 2019 at 11:30am at Riverside-Nassau North Chapels, 55 North Station Plaza, Great Neck.
Published in The New York Times on Mar. 12, 2019